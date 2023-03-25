The Los Angeles Unified School District has reached an agreement in negotiations with its labor union

(CNN) The Los Angeles Unified School District and Service Employees International Union Local 99 have reached the following agreement Three-day strikeOfficials said at a press conference Friday evening.

The union represents about 30,000 Los Angeles school custodians, cafeteria workers, bus drivers and other student service workers, and called for higher wages and better working conditions.

According to the district press release, the agreement has to be approved by the union’s associational division and the board of education.

It’s unclear when each party will vote on the deal. CNN has reached out to the school district and union for more information.

Executive Director Max Arias said during a news conference that the union “has no strike plans for the foreseeable future.”

If the contract is approved, it would take effect June 30, 2024, according to a school district news release.





People rallied in Los Angeles Thursday in support of a school workers’ strike.

Superintendent Alberto M. Below are the agreed terms as announced by Carvalho:

Salary hike: 6% current salary hike from July 1, 2021; 7% current wage increase from July 1, 2022; 7% current pay hike with effect from July 1, 2023

$2 per hour increase for all employees effective January 1, 2024

A $1,000 bonus for current employees in the district for the 2020-21 school year

The Los Angeles Unified School District minimum wage will be raised to $22.52 an hour

Health benefits for part-time employees assigned to work four or more hours per day, including coverage for eligible dependents.

Increase hours and compensation for paraprofessionals serving students with special needs.

Invest $3 million in educational and professional development funding for SEIU members.

Teachers and their unions marched in support of the workers’ strike, which took place from Tuesday to Thursday. The schools, which have 500,000 students and are the second largest in the United States, reopened on Friday.

The United Teachers Los Angeles union is in separate contact negotiations with the district.