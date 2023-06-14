The latest on Trump’s historic federal indictment: Live updates

9:48 am ET, June 14, 2023
Here’s why Trump can run for president despite impeachment
Analysis by CNN’s Zachary B. Wolf
Alex Brandon/AP
Donald Trump Can still run for president When accused – or if he is guilty.
“There’s nothing stopping Trump from running whether he’s convicted or convicted,” University of California, Los Angeles law professor Richard Hassan told CNN.
The Constitution requires only three things for candidates: they must be a natural-born citizen, at least 35 years old, and a resident of the United States for at least 14 years.
There are some other constitutional restrictions that could prevent a person from running for president — but they don’t apply to Trump:
Allegation: If a person is impeached by the House and convicted by the Senate of high crimes and misdemeanors, he or she is removed from office and ineligible to serve again. Trump, during his presidency, was impeached twice by the House and acquitted twice by the Senate.
No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or President and Vice-President-elect, or have previously taken the oath of office, civil or military, under the United States or any State. As an officer of Congress or of the United States, or as a member of any State Legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, shall have engaged in rebellion or insurrection in support of the Constitution of the United States. The same, or given aid or comfort to its enemies.
The Indictment in New York City It has nothing to do with mutiny or rebellion about paying an adult film actor. There are also no federal charges related to classified documents.
In Fulton County, Georgia, the 2020 election interference or possible charges at the federal level on January 6, 2021, sedition may be a form of insurrection by some. But this is an open question that will have to be worked out by the courts. 2024 elections are approaching.
