The IOC says the incident on the Dutch reporter’s plane was an isolated case

The journalist has cut off live broadcasts by Chinese security

NOS claims that IOC never contacted the broadcaster

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Reuters) – The International Olympic Committee (Reuters) has ruled that the abduction of a Dutch reporter by Chinese security officials during a live broadcast is an isolated incident and will not affect foreign media coverage of the Beijing Games. IOC) reported on Saturday.

Journalist Sjoerd den Daas was giving his live report to the public broadcaster NOS on Friday evening at the opening ceremony of the Games in the Chinese capital when he was surrounded by security officers and forcibly dragged away.

Another security officer tried to grab his hand in front of the camera as the reporter continued to speak.

The studio presenter in the Netherlands was confused and the broadcaster had to interrupt the connection with the reporter.

“Obviously, we were in contact with the state broadcaster NOS, which is an unfortunate situation,” IOC spokesman Mark Adams said.

“I think someone is overzealous. He (the reporter) was able to do his job on camera very quickly with the help of the authorities there.”

Games participants, including the media, are restricted to a “closed loop” during games, including locations, media center, and accommodation.

As part of China’s health measures to reduce the risk of corona virus transmission during the February 4-20 Games, all participants must remain in the ring for the entire duration of the Games.

NOS said it had no connection with IOC.

“Neither the NOS management, nor the editors-in-chief of News & Sport, nor our Olympic team leadership in Beijing, nor our correspondent have spoken to anyone from the IOC about yesterday’s incident,” an NOS spokesman said.

Den Das, the Chinese correspondent for the broadcaster, said this was not the first time this had happened to him.

“In recent weeks, like many foreign colleagues, we have been stopped or stopped several times by the police while reporting on sports-related matters,” he said on Twitter.

There are concerns about whether the visiting media will be allowed to do their work freely in China.

But the IOC has repeatedly assured them that the agreement signed with the Chinese hosts will allow every participant, including athletes and the media, to speak freely within the ring.

“These things happen, I think it’s a method. I believe this is a method. We assure you that you can do your job within the closed loop,” Adams said.

