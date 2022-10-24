The Hang Seng index fell 4%, and the yen was at 148-levels

Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), Japan Exchange Group Inc. (JPX) in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Asia-Pacific shares were mixed on Monday after US stocks rose on Friday The Wall Street Journal reports Some central bank officials are concerned about tightening policy too much.

of Hong Kong Hang Seng Index Falling more than 4%, the Hang Seng Tech index fell 6%.

Tai Hui, APAC chief market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management, said a combination of factors, including higher US Treasury yields, had been driving the Hong Kong market recently.

Investors may have expected policy measures to be announced during the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which ended at the weekend. Core leadership team.

“Because the meeting is mostly about personnel changes, the economic recovery may not come as quickly as we expect,” Tai told CNBC in an email.

Mainland China markets briefly entered positive territory Better-than-expected economic data Before falling again. The Shanghai Mix Mainland China was last lower at 0.52% Shenzhen component 0.361% lost.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 1.66% was higher. The Cosby South Korea gained 1.17% and Costco gained 2.28%.

of Japan Nikki 225 0.99% higher and the Topix rose 0.84%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.74% lower.

Authorities in Japan reportedly intervened in the foreign exchange market on Friday. cause Yen to strengthen sharply. But the coin continued to be found. In Asia on Monday, the currency briefly strengthened to 145-levels but was last at 148.85 per dollar.