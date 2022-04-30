The Green Bay Packers finally added WR to the offense led by Aaron Rodgers, drafting Christian Watson in the 34th overall selection

Green Bay, Wis. – This is not a first-round receiver, but it’s the next best thing for Green Bay Packers.

In fact, the second is the next best thing.

Bakers general manager Brian Gutkunst, who led the team to a series run that did not create a receiver in the first round for 20 years on Thursday, did not wait long to make a move on Friday. He sent both of his second round selections (Nos. 53 and 59) to rival Minnesota Vikings for the 34th overall test and used it on the North Dakota state receiver. Christian Watson.

Watson was the seventh recipient of the draft, and the first recipient from Day 2.

Watson became the latest second-round recipient created by the Packers, teaming up with the likes of it Tawante Adams (Overall No. 53 in 2014) Randall Cobb (No. 64 in 2011) and Jordi Nelson (No. 36 in 2008) – all of whom were star quarterbacks’ favorite targets. Aaron Rodgers.

“We had a lot of success with the second and third round receivers at Green Bay,” Rodgers said Thursday night at the Pat McAfee’s SiriusXM and YouTube show that the Packers did not pick up the first round receiver. “You see Greg Jennings, Jordi Nelson, Randall Kobe, James Jones in the third round. [in 2007], Apparently Davante Adams in the second round. Those guys turned out so well. “



Now, Watson needs to figure out how to gel with Rodgers, which has taken time for young recipients in the past.

When asked what they would say when they met Rodgers, I would say, “I’m ready to work.” “I’m ready to learn and I’m ready to go after that. I knew he would treat me harshly, and that was exactly what I wanted. I want someone who constantly motivates me to be the best player I can be, and I know he is one of the best players I will ever get. Everything is from me, so shoot, I’ll tell him I’re ready to work and ready to shoot, and I’m ready to go. “

Watson’s father, Tim, was selected by the Packers in the sixth round for a defense in 1993. Although his father never played for the Packers, he played a total of 13 games with the Kansas City Chiefs, the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles from 1993 to 1997.

When asked if his dad had some more Packers gear, Watson said: “I think he’s definitely going to do it. It was a great achievement for him. It’s his roots, so he’s holding on to it. I hope he has a lot. ‘ Green and yellow around the house to throw. “

The 6-foot-4, 208-pound Watson caught 43 passes for 801 yards with seven touchdowns last season for FCS National title-winning North Dakota state. In four years for the Bison, he averaged 20.4 yards per catch and received two carrier kickoff returns per touchdown.

“His physical characteristics and his athletic ability make it so much easier [to contribute immediately] 6-foot, from someone at 185 pounds, “said Mild Hendrickson, director of Packers’ football operations.” He’s not; He’s a great man. “

This season, the Bakers traded Adams, who wanted to leave for the Las Vegas Raiders. The 53rd selection sent to Minnesota was part of that trade with Las Vegas, and was ranked 22nd overall. Green Bay also lost receivers Marquez Valdes-Scondling And Equivalent St. Brown In the free company.

Packers Top Returning Receiver Alan Lazard, Took 40 catches and eight touchdowns for 513 yards last season. There is no other whiteout on the Green Pay list, including the newcomer Sami WatkinsHad 400 yards last season.

The addition of Watson and Watkins has changed the look of the Green Bay receiver room, but Goodgunst has not solved that situation.

After the third round on Friday, he said, “Settle is not the word I use.” “I think there will be a lot [of chances for additions] Between now and the first game, but I really like the team.

“Apparently with Sammy and now Christian, we’ve added some playing ability in the room. We talked a lot about Randall and Allen and how much they mean to our football team. Then there will be opportunities for them. அமரி [Rodgers]. So we have a pretty solid team of five and a few other guys who contributed. “

The Green Bay receiver did not resolve the issue on Thursday, instead using the 22nd overall pick in the linebacker to pick up a pair of Georgia team players and focus on first-round defense. Quay Walker And coping Devonde Wyatt No. At 28.

Since Javon Walker of Florida ranked 20th overall in 2002, the Packers have not picked a wide receiver in the first round.

But this is the maximum that the Packers receiver took after the Walker test. Although Hendrickson did not say whether Packers tried to trade in the first round to select Watson on Thursday, he did bring his old boss, Ozzy Newsom, with him to the Baltimore Ravens.

“I was in Baltimore and spent many years there [Newsome] He would always say, ‘A choice is only a choice until it becomes a player’, “Hendrickson said.” From that standpoint, if you love a player, you’ll find a way to get him. “

Information from the Associated Press is used in this report.