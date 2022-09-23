The Dow fell nearly 600 points into bear market territory, setting new lows for the year

Stocks fell on Friday to cap a brutal week for financial markets, as rising interest rates and foreign currency volatility fueled fears of a global recession.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell more than 700 points to below 30,000, a new low for the year. The 30-stock index is down 20% from its highs in what is known as bear market territory on Wall Street. It last traded 548 points or 1.8% lower. The S&P 500 fell 2% to a new 2022 closing low, while the Nasdaq Composite fell about 2%.

“The market is shifting clearly and quickly from concerns about inflation to concerns about an aggressive Federal Reserve campaign,” said LBL Financial’s Quincy Crosby. “You’re seeing bond yields rise to levels we haven’t seen in years — that changes the mindset of how the Fed gets to price stability without breaking something.”

British pound scored a New lows in more than three decades Markets now fear inflation above all else after a new UK economic plan that includes tax cuts against the US dollar. Major European markets Lost 2% on the day.

“It’s a global macro mess that the market is trying to sort out,” Crosby said.

Friday marked the fourth negative session in a row for the major averages. The central bank implemented another super-sized rate hike of 75 basis points on Wednesday and indicated it would do another at its November meeting.