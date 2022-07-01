The Big Ten told Oregon in Washington that the Pac-12, which is exploring expansion options, stands now.

USA TODAY Sports



Pac-12 will “explore all expansion options” as it tries to regroup following the sudden and shocking news. USC And UCLA fiancee Leave the Big Ten in favor In 2024. The landscape of college athletics is once again in a state of upheaval, with all options on the table as the Power Five West Coast League could go either way.

“The Pac-12 Board of Directors met this morning and authorized the conference to explore all expansion options,” a conference statement released Friday said. “The 10 university presidents and chancellors are committed to a shared mission of academic and athletic excellence on behalf of our student-athletes.”

Expansion may suddenly be on the radar for the Pac-12, but keeping its remaining members intact is also a priority. Oregon And WashingtonThe other two are Pac-12 brands It can potentially bailAccording to Dennis Todd of CBS Sports, it reached out to the Big Ten to gauge its interest, but it The convention stands for now.

Of course, all matters related to conference realignment are fluid. Plans could change rapidly after USC and UCLA left, sending presidents and athletic directors across college athletics to figure out where to go from here.

The move by the Trojans and Bruins signaled a major shift in the landscape of college athletics. Texas And of Oklahoma The decision to move to the SEC last summer was a major coup for SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, but the Big Ten is the first Power Five conference to make a concerted effort to establish a footprint from the Atlantic to the Pacific.