The Batman movie’s box office numbers and end credits scene, explained

The Batman is shaping up to be one of the most successful post-pandemic movie releases.

After four days, including previews, Matt Reeves’ take on the Caped Crusader is estimated to have amassed box office takings of $ 128.5m (97m).

These figures, from Comscore, rank it as the fifth biggest ever March opening behind Beauty and the Beast ($ 174m / £ 131.5m), Batman v Superman ($ 166m / £ 125.5m), Captain Marvel ($ 153.5m / 116m) and The Hunger Games ($ 152.5m / £ 115.5m).

Considering its release coincides with the news that indoor mask mandates are being lifted in several key territories, The Batman‘s box office looks set to grow exponentially over the next few weeks.

It also makes The Batman the biggest film of 2022 to date and the second to cross the $ 100m mark in its opening weekend. The first was Spider-Man: No Way Homewhich was released in December 2021.

A question fans are wondering whether they need to sit through the credits for a scene that might tease future outings for Robert Pattinson’s Batman.

It’s now the norm for post-credits scenes to be tacked onto the end of superhero films. However, Reeves’ film features more of a tease than a fully-fledged scene.

In fact, those who remain behind to see what treats are in store, might be left feeling a little confused.

At the very end of the film, the words “Good Bye” and a green question mark appear on the screen, presumably courtesy of the Riddler (Paul Dano). Then, some text flashes on the screen, which will undoubtedly leave audiences scrabbling to find out what it was.

Robert Pattinson as Batman (Warner Bros Poctures)

It turns out the text is actually a URL to the Rat Alada websitewhich provided clues to the film in the run-up to its release.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Should you visit the website, you’ll find yourself in a battle of wits with the villain himself, as he asks you three questions.

If you answer all three correctly, you’ll be sent a secret video.

* Spoilers follow – you have been warned *

Find the questions the Riddler asks you below and, should you be struggling, the answers have also been provided (thanks to that clever lot over at GamesRadar).

1. “It’s more than just a game. Fear he who hides behind one. ” Mask

2. “What was new, is new again. Rebirth. Restoration. Reformation. ” Renewal

3. “I am first a fraud or a trick, or perhaps a blend of the two. That’s up to your misinterpretation. ” Confusion

The video you’ll receive as a reward is a clip from Thomas Wayne’s mayoral campaign – Thomas Wayne, of course, being the father of Batman himself, Bruce Wayne.

However, the Riddler has graffitied certain phrases over the video – and, if you listen closely, you may hear the villain himself breathing over the clip.

The Batman is in cinemas now. Read The Independent’s review here.