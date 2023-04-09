Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn split after six years

(CNN) Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alvin split after six years together.

A source close to Taylor confirmed the news to CNN, saying, “Taylor and Joe broke up a few weeks ago. They just plan to break up and stay friends.”

CNN has reached out to reps for Swift and Alvin for comment. Entertainment tonight was the first to report the news.

Swift, who is currently on her “Eras Tour,” and Alvin were first romantically linked in 2016.

The Grammy-winner and Alvin managed to keep their relationship together for the most part Under the coversBut in true Taylor Swift fashion, the singer dropped some Easter eggs about Alvin along the way with her music.

In January, Swift revealed her Instagram That “Lavender Haze,” The song from his 2022 album, “Midnights,” is about Alvin, who says that when you’re in a lavender haze of love, “You’ll do anything to stay there, and people won’t let you down from that cloud.”

“Just like in my relationship for six years, we’ve had to avoid weird rumours, tabloid stuff, and we ignore it. This song is about ignoring those things to protect the real stuff,” he added.





(From left) Taylor Swift and Joe Alvin at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles.

Alvin earned a Writing credit In “Sweet Nothing” for the song “Midnights”.

This isn’t the first time the pair have collaborated on songs that appear on Swift’s albums. The British actor is credited on several songs from Swift’s 2020 Epidemic albums “Folklore” and “Evermore,” under the pseudonym “William Bowery.”

Swift Confident Disney+ is the true identity of a documentary “Folkography: The Long Pond Studio Sessions” In the same year, Alvin said that he “plays the piano beautifully, and he’s always playing and making things and building things.”

“Folklore” won the 2021 Grammy Award for Album of the Year, Alvin’s first. Grammy win.

In 2019, the then-couple got engaged when Swifties took some bride-oriented lyrics to “Lover,” the title track of her album she released that year.

“If I had a pound for every time I thought I was engaged, I’d have a lot of pound coins,” Alvin said. WSJ Magazine In 2022, he said, “I mean, the truth is, if the answer is yes, I won’t say, and if the answer is no, I won’t say.”