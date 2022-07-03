Taurus Horoscope for July 2022

Your July Horoscope for Taurus

Dear Taurus, you are coming into your own. You have been working hard and doing your best, but eclipses keep pulling you, asking you to adjust to new conditions.

As a Taurus you have a hard time celebrating stability, so thinking about change usually requires careful thought and planning. Last year’s eclipse at 27 degrees Taurus on November 19 affected you if you were born within five days of May 18. Two more eclipses occurred this year on April 30 and May 15. Those dates. Now that you’ve entered July, you’ve had a happy, peaceful month to let go and reflect on all the changes you’ve made so far.

With two more eclipses to affect you this year (October 25 and November 8), and two more before you end next year (May 5 and October 28), you can brace yourself for future changes. Like tides, eclipses take you to a better place that more accurately reflects your needs, desires, and the lifestyle you’ve just evolved into.

I love the June 28 New Moon in Cancer at 7 degrees – it’s very sweet and beneficial for you. This New Moon will be influential when you start in July, and for weeks it will inspire you to forget about your daily worries and find a natural place to visit for a few days. Make it a family affair – bring your kids and invite your parents. Consider heading to a quiet stream or a white-sand beach (or, if you’re in the Southern Hemisphere, a cozy ice shelter by a frozen lake).