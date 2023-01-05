Tamar Hamlin’s GoFundMe Reaches $5 Million After Bills Safety’s Cardiac Arrest On ‘Monday Night Football’

If there is hope to be taken from the surrounding terrifying situation Tamar HamlinIt is Coming straight from Buffalo Bills Protection is two years old GoFundMe.

Two days after Hamlin collapsed and was hospitalized “Monday Night Football” caused a pause in play, his only public fundraising total has reached $7 million. The GoFundMe’s original target was his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pa. was set up to fund a toy drive in, $2,500.

More than 220,000 people have donated to the cause.

Hamlin’s representatives updated the GoFundMe page on Wednesday, saying they were “overwhelmed” by the “outpouring of support and generosity” shown over the past two days. They promised to continue to renew the fundraiser and said they were “optimistic about Tamar’s future involvement”.

We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and generosity we have seen over the past two days. With over $6 million raised, the fundraiser has become an overnight reminder of the incredible nature of humanity. Your actions directly reflect the type of human Tamar.

As representatives of Damar, the team at Jaster Athletes released fundraising updates and will work with the Hamlin family, The Chasing M’s Foundation and the GoFundMe team to ensure funds are delivered safely.

We will continue to provide updates on fundraising as the situation evolves. We will work with GoFundMe to email additional details regarding the use of funds so that all donors have that information. As you can imagine, this is a challenging time for the family. We appreciate your understanding as we give them the time and space they need to focus on Tamar’s health first.

We look forward to Tamar’s future involvement in making incredibly generous contributions. Thanks again for your support and we look forward to your continued updates.

Hamlin showed “Signs of progress“On Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday, the bills were announced.

The GoFundMe was updated on Tuesday, acknowledging the circumstances and thanking all donors for their support. The update said the new money would go toward “Damar’s community efforts and his ongoing fight.”

Sponsored by the Chasing M’s Foundation, the fundraiser was initially established to support a toy drive for Tamar’s community.

However, it has received renewed support in light of Damar’s current battle, and we can’t thank you all enough. Your generosity and kindness means the world to us.

If you want to show your support and contribute to Tamar’s social initiatives and her ongoing struggle, this is the place to do so. This is the only current fund used by the Hamlin family.

Again, thank you for your thoughts, prayers and generous support during this time.

Damar created The Chasing M’s Foundation to be used as a vehicle to make a lasting impact in his community. The foundation supports toy drives, back-to-school drives, children’s camps and more.

One of the largest donations was in the name of $3,000 New Orleans Saints Quarter Andy Dalton and his wife, Jordan, received hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations from Andy’s Bills fans in 2018. Cincinnati Bengals Helped Buffalo clinch a playoff spot.

Other names on the top donor list include Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay with $25,003, Patriots owner Robert Kraft with $18,003, Tom Brady With $10,000, Russell Wilson and Ciara $10,000 and Matthew Stafford $12,000, and such names Devin McCurdyJason McCourty, Andrew Whitworth, Erin Andrews, Brian HoyerChris Jericho, Ahmed Gardner, Sean McVay, Mike Evans, Davante AdamsShannon Sharp, Mac JonesDrake London, Michael Phelps and George Kittle.

Tamar Hamlin is in critical condition after suffering a heart attack on the field

Tamar Hamlin is in the hospital after suffering a heart attack during the Buffalo Bills’ “Monday Night Football” game. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As of Tuesday, Hamlin remained hospitalized in Cincinnati Bill goes into cardiac arrest in the first quarter of the game against Cincinnati Bengals. The 24-year-old was hit in the chest after colliding with the Bengals wide receiver Dee HigginsThen collapsed after initially rising.

Players from both teams swarmed as Hamlin received CPR People across the sports world expressed shock and support for an athlete only two years out of college. The game was temporarily suspended after Hamlin was taken off the field by ambulance, then postponed indefinitely.

NFL It later announced that the Bills-Bengals game this week would not be restartedNo changes to the Week 18 schedule.

Bills It was announced on Tuesday morning The player’s family said Hamlin was in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after his heartbeat was restored on the field. It released a statement thanking fans for their support, as well as first responders and hospital staff.

Hamlin, a sixth-round pick out of Pittsburgh in the 2021 NFL Draft, stepped up to the starting position this year after a season-ending injury to All-Pro Micah Hyde. In 15 games with 13 starts, he recorded 91 total tackles, six tackles for loss, two passes defensed and 1.5 sacks.