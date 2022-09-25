Super typhoon carding: Philippines on red alert as Noru approaches





The Philippines has issued a severe emergency warning as a typhoon approaches.

The storm, known locally as Super Typhoon Carding, suddenly strengthened and reached super typhoon status early Sunday morning local time in the Philippines.

“The highest emergency preparedness and response protocol has been implemented in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and Bicol region,” the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

As strong winds are expected within the next 18 hours, the public is advised to be cautious

The typhoon is expected to make landfall in the northern part of Quezon or the southern part of Aurora in the evening, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in an hourly telecast.

It said it had not ruled out earlier landfall in the Bolillo Islands in the afternoon.

Schools in several cities, including Muntinlupa City and Aurora, suspended classes on Monday, September 26 as the storm approached.

According to CNN Weather, Noru now has winds equivalent to a Category 5 US hurricane.

It is expected to bring large waves and storm surge, torrential rain and winds of up to 200 km (124 mph) to Luzon in the next 24 hours.

PAGASA issued a fourth signal warning for the Polillo Islands in anticipation of possible extensive damage from the storm.

The warning was issued after the storm rapidly intensified in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It strengthened from 140 km (85 mph) to a 250 km (155 mph) super typhoon in just six hours, the Joint Typhoon Warning Center said.

PAGASA also issued level two and three warnings for most of Luzon, including Metro Manila.

Meanwhile, the officers inside Japan Two people have died in landslides caused by Tropical Storm Dalas, he said on Sunday.

One person is missing after his car plunged into a river, the Shizuoka prefectural government said.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the prefecture recorded its highest daily rainfall ever, including 416.5 mm (more than 16 inches) at Tsuruka-ku in Shizuoka city.

During the rains, the province urged the evacuation of 1,200,000 homes – approximately 3 million people.

More than 1,000 houses and numerous roads in the province were flooded, and several bridges collapsed, it said.