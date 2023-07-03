Sunday – NBC Chicago Why NASCAR Canceled Chicago’s Xfinity Series Race

NASCAR officials say they considered moving the final 28 laps of the inaugural Loop 121 race to Monday, but instead decided to call the race and award the win to Cole Custer.

Custer was leading Saturday’s Xfinity Series race before lightning caused a delay and, ultimately, a postponement after 24 laps.

Racing was scheduled to resume at 10 a.m. Sunday, but NASCAR officials canceled the remainder of the race due to heavy rain and flooding on different sections of the track.

According to a statement, officials considered ending the race on Monday, but dropped the idea after consulting with city officials.

“Throughout the entire planning process for the Chicago Street Race, our relationship with the city of Chicago has been strong and one of the most valuable assets in achieving this historic weekend,” NASCAR officials said in a statement. “In the spirit of that partnership, turning back two rounds halfway through Monday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event was an option we chose not to exercise.”

Chicago officials say they plan to reopen northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday night following the conclusion of the Cup Series event because course construction required significant street closures.

Other streets, including Jackson, Roosevelt and Michigan avenues, will reopen within 24 hours of the race.

Postponing the rest of the Xfinity race to Monday would have required extended shutdowns, and NASCAR officials opted to end the race early instead.