Stocks rise ahead of Powell’s Jackson Hole speech

A person looks at an electronic board displaying stock information at the Australian Securities Exchange operated by ASX Ltd in Sydney, Australia on March 16, 2020.

Stocks rose in the Asia-Pacific on Friday as investors looked ahead to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech stateside after Jackson Hole.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 Banks and mining stocks rose 1.06%.

of Japan Nikki 225 The Topix added 0.28% while it added 0.65%. The Hang Seng Index In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Tech index rose 0.57%, up 0.7%.

The Cosby South Korea advanced 0.25% and COSTAC fell 0.29%.

Mainland China Shanghai Mix Partially elevated, and Shenzhen component Earned 0.124%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.67% higher.