Stock Market Today: Live Updates

9 hours ago

Shares of the crypto-focused bank plunged more than 30% in overnight trading after it filed to delay its 10-K release.

Silvergate Capital said in a filing on Wednesday that it was evaluating a string of pending inquiries and investigations and “required additional time to complete management’s assessment of internal controls over financial reporting.”

Based on these recent events, the company filed that it “may be less than well capitalized.”

Shares of Silvergate Capital have come under pressure in recent months, with crypto-exchange FTX falling on the downside.