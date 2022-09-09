Steve Bannon Indicted, Surrenders to New York Authorities to Face Money Laundering and Conspiracy Charges

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon surrendered to New York state prosecutors Thursday morning after being indicted.

He faces charges that he contributed to a “build the wall” group that raised millions by promising to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, but allegedly pocketed some of those donations. Two counts of money laundering in the second degree, one count of conspiracy in the fourth degree, scheme to defraud in the first degree and conspiracy in the fifth degree.

Bannon entered the courtroom in handcuffs, but was smiling as he entered. Bannon has pleaded not guilty to all counts, and his attorney has spoken on his behalf. Judge Juan Merchan, who heard the case, also ruled against the Trump Organization CEO for fraud and tax evasion. Alan Weiselberg.

As a condition of release, Bannon must surrender his passport. A prosecutor said Bannon has “a history of running afoul of the country and the means to flee the country,” noting his contempt of Congress conviction. Bannon was convicted After refusing to comply with a subpoena to appear before a House committee investigating in July January 6 Attack on the US capital. He could face up to two years in prison when he is sentenced next month.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said of Bannon at a press conference earlier Thursday, “The simple truth is that profiting from donors is a crime.” James said at the same news conference that Bannon used his connections to “deceive everyday Americans.”

“Steve Bannon stands as a prime example of this blatant inequality,” said James, whose donors were defrauded of $15 million.

In a statement earlier Thursday, James said, “Everyday people can’t have one set of rules and the rich and powerful can’t have another — we all have to play by the same rules and obey the law.”

“Mr. Bannon took advantage of his donors’ political views and misappropriated millions of dollars. Mr. Bannon lied to his donors to enrich himself and his friends. We will continue to engage in fraudulent behavior in every corner of society, including white collar criminals, and no one is above the law. In this case the District I am grateful for his close partnership with Attorney Bragg, and I appreciate the hard work of the dedicated teams in the Attorney General’s Office and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.”

Pannon issued his own statement His arraignment is expected on Monday.

“Just days after three separate attacks by New York City thugs inspired by the Biden administration to assassinate me by the police, the Soros-backed DA has now decided to pursue trumped-up charges against me 60 days before the midterm elections because WarRoom. MAGA is a key source of the grassroots movement,” Bannon said in the statement. stated.

After leaving court Thursday, Bannon yelled at reporters, “That’s bullshit, they’ll never shut me up.” He also said he was targeted for his support of former President Donald Trump.

Bannon countered Similar fees But in federal court in 2020 Forgiven During the final days of then President Trump’s term in office.

