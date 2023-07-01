SpaceX launches Euclid telescope to study dark universe

At 11:12 a.m. Saturday, the Euclid spacecraft was launched into space on its mission to chart the history of our universe going back 10 billion years.

The space telescope, built by the European Space Agency, will use its instruments to record a third of the interstellar sky over the next six years, creating the most accurate three-dimensional map of the universe to date.

The researchers plan to use Euclid’s diagram to explore how dark matter and dark energy — which make up 95 percent of our universe — have affected what we see as we look across space and time.

“Euclid comes at a very interesting time in the history of cosmology,” said Jason Rhodes, a physicist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory who leads Euclid’s US science team. “We are now entering an age where Euclid excels at answering questions that arise, and I am sure that Euclid will be wonderful at answering questions that we have never imagined.