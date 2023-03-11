Top News

SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts leave the space station after five months in space

March 11, 2023
Humphrey Mcgee

Update March 11 at 3 am: This story has been updated to reflect recent times at NASA.

SpaceX’s Crew-5 spacecraft for NASA lifted off from the International Space Station at 2:20 a.m. EST (0720 GMT) on Saturday (March 11) after more than five months in space.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *