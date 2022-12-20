Southeast Wisconsin Winter Storm Watch; Blizzard conditions are possible

A Winter Storm Watch Posted to all of Southeast Wisconsin From 6am on Thursday, December 22nd to 6am on Saturday, December 24th. Blizzard will continue across the region.

Track the forecast from FOX6 weather experts For frequent updates.

Winter storm watch from 6 a.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Saturday

Predictive breakdown

Deadline: Light, scattered snow Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. The snow will really pick up Thursday afternoon and evening. Heavy snow is expected Thursday night into Friday morning. Winds will become breezy Thursday afternoon and become NW winds 30-60 mph after 6 PM Thursday. Snow storms are possible at times Thursday night through Friday. It’s not as snowy Friday, but the windy and snowy conditions continue Friday and Saturday.

Amounts: The amount of snow has decreased, but this A blizzard doesn’t change the potential. 4-8″ of snow is possible across much of southeast Wisconsin. The heaviest snow Friday has moved east. This lowers the totals, however, a change in the storm track could continue snow in SE WI on Friday. As of this post, Friday’s heaviest snow is 50 miles east of the lake. The low is west Snow totals will increase moving towards.Stay tuned for updates.

The snow forecast is now 4-8″. Blizzard conditions are still expected Thursday night/Friday morning.

Effects: Travel will be difficult from Thursday night to Friday. Strong winds with ground snow continue Saturday. Wind chill Friday with lows as low as -25 Friday night, Saturday and Sunday morning.

Snow type: This snow will start out as wet on Thursday, but will quickly become fluffy Thursday night into Friday.

Thursday 5 pm prediction. Winds strengthening with moderate snow.

Friday 9am prediction. Snow falls with very strong winds.

Friday 2pm forecast. Heavy snow in the east. Light snow and strong winds in SE WI.

A blizzard is defined as heavy snow with wind gusts of 35 mph or greater and reduced visibility of 0.25 miles. or three hours or less. The last blizzard warning in SE WI (Walworth, Racine & Kenosha Co.) was in 2018. The last blizzard warning for Milwaukee County was in 2011.

Winds will really produce these blizzard conditions Thursday night into Friday. Expect significant travel delays by plane and car on Thursday evening and Friday. If you are planning to travel by air, stay up to date with your airline. Thursday night and Friday could see power outages and interstate closures in the upper Midwest.

Be weather aware

