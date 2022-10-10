Shooting outside Rep. Zeldin’s home in New York injures 2; The family was not injured





Sunday in Shirley, New York, Rev. Two people were wounded in a shooting on Lee Seldin’s property, the congressman and Republican gubernatorial candidate said in a statement. Zeldin’s family was unharmed.

“My 16-year-old daughters, Mikayla and Arianna, were doing homework at our house, while my wife, Diana, and I were in the car, leaving the Bronx Columbus Day Parade in Morris Park,” Seltin said.

Seltin said the two men who were shot were lying under the family’s front porch and in the bushes in front of the porch.

“As soon as my daughters heard the gunshots and screams, they ran upstairs, locked themselves in the bathroom, and called 911 immediately. They were very quick and smart every step of the way, and Diana and I are very proud of them.”

Suffolk County police said Seldin’s family was not connected to the shooting. The police media spokesperson said that the two injured in the incident have been taken to the local hospital for treatment.

A law enforcement source told CNN that the two were walking down the street on the block of Congress when a car pulled up and opened fire. As the car sped off, the two ran towards Seldin’s house. Both are expected to survive their injuries.

Zeldin said police investigators came to his home and were given security footage from the family’s home cameras. He said the identities of the two people were not known.

“My daughters are shaking, but OK,” she said. “Like many New Yorkers, crime has literally made its way to our front door. My family thanks everyone who has been in touch and will provide another update when we can.

Zeldin has made criticism of rising crime a central theme in his gubernatorial campaign against incumbent Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul. He Attacked by a man with a sharp object campaign in July.

Hochul tweeted on Sunday evening that he was informed about the filming.

“While we await further details, I am relieved to hear that Zeld’s family is safe and grateful for the quick response of law enforcement,” he wrote.