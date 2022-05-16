Shooting at Orange County Church: Suspect identified

David Cho, 68, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was named a suspect Monday by the sheriff’s department.

CNN could not identify a lawyer for Chow.

At least one person was killed and at least five were injured in what became known as Sunday’s shooting at a Presbyterian church in Geneva, the sheriff’s department said.

“One victim died at the scene,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said Tweet Sunday.

Presbyterian President Tom Kramer said the shooting happened during a luncheon in honor of a former Taiwanese pastor who uses the church for its worship services.

The sheriff’s department said investigators are working to find out if he has anything to do with the church or its congregation.

Police have no motive yet, Hollock said.

Holak said the suspect was detained at the scene after a group from the church tied his legs with an extension cord and confiscated at least two handguns from him.

“The group that went to that church expressed our belief that we were exceptionally brave in intervening or interfering to stop the suspect,” he said.

Authorities said four Asian men, aged 66, 75, 82 and 92, and an 86 – year – old Asian woman were injured in the shooting.

“The identity of the deceased, the official identification of the coroner and the announcement of the next of kin are pending,” a statement from the sheriff’s office said.

About 30-40 people attended the reception, Holak said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said his office “works closely with local law enforcement.”

“No one should be afraid to go to their places of worship. We have our thoughts with the victims, the community and all those affected by this tragedy,” Newsom said in a statement. Tweet

The Taiwanese congregation, which became a sister church at Geneva Presbyterian Church about five or six years ago, has always had lunch after Sunday morning service, Laguna Woods Mayor Pro Dem Cynthia Connors told CNN.

“We will see what we can do to meet the members of the council, we will call someone from the Orange District Human Rights Commission … and we will try to make sure that the Asian members of our community feel safe. All the other members of our community, I must say, are all a little safer today. I think we feel that way, “Connors said.

The Taiwanese government says its economic and cultural office in Los Angeles has implemented emergency response plans.

“The State Department extends its deepest condolences to the victims and their families,” said John Owen, a spokesman for the State Department. “We will be in touch to understand the needs of the family members of the victims and provide all necessary assistance,” he added.