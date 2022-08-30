Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia has won the US Open tennis tournament

Comment on this story Comment

Serena Williams brought power to the US Open on Monday night, but the level of beauty was raised by someone else. Her daughter, Olympia Ohanian — that's Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. — provided her own entertainment the moment she stepped foot in Arthur Ashe Stadium, uplifting the celebrity-filled crowd with beaded braids.

While Williams took care of business with a straight-sets win over Tanka Kovinj in the first round, she took photos and chatted with her dad in a glittery dress like her mother.

“It was either the beads she was wearing or me,” Williams told reporters afterward. “I wanted to do it, but I didn’t have time … It was so nice when she had them. It was perfect for her.”

Olympia, who turns 5 on Thursday, is a miracle in her own right. Olympia’s resume, listed in no particular order will cover Vogue’s September issue (foldout; mom gets the cover treatment), has an Instagram account with over 600,000 followers and adorable photos of her antics; And as Junior co-owner in pro sports when he was part of the team that bought Los Angeles’ Angel City football franchise at age 3.

In between taking pictures of mom, Olympia played with her aunt Isha Price’s hair and sat on dad’s lap admiring the action. Later, there was ice cream in the player lounge.

In Vogue interviewWilliams explained that he had a few weeks to transition away from the court to a life that included business ventures and expanding his family. See also Beijing to test 20 mln for COVID in bid to avert Shanghai lockdown misery

“Believe me, I never want to choose between tennis and family. I don’t think it’s fair. If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d rather be playing and winning while my wife is doing the physical labor to expand our family,” Williams told Rob Haskell. .” “Maybe if I had that chance I’d be Tom Brady. Don’t get me wrong: I love being a girl, and I loved every second of being pregnant with Olympia.

“I was one of those annoying girls who loved being pregnant and I was working until the day I had to report to the hospital. Things are very complicated On the other hand [when she nearly died]. I did the almost impossible: when I won the Australian Open in 2017, many people didn’t realize I was two months pregnant. But I turn 41 this month [Sept. 26]And something has to give.

But not yet. A second-round singles match against second seed Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday is likely to intensify, as will doubles with her sister Venus.