A bipartisan bill to suspend the federal debt ceiling and impose spending limits faced fresh hurdles in the Senate on Thursday as a group of Republican defense hawks raised objections to Pentagon funding levels. It must be enacted by Monday to avoid government blunders.

Despite warnings from leaders of both parties that the Senate must act quickly, a handful of Republicans jumped on the bandwagon to attack military spending in a measure negotiated between Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Biden, and demanded that their concerns be addressed before they are resolved. Passed.

“To my House colleagues, I can’t believe you did this,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, blaming the architects of the move to cut the military at a time of growing threats from Russia and China. This budget is a win for China.

Concerns have changed the timetable for Senate action, with some lawmakers saying a vote could come as early as Thursday evening, but officials warn approval may not come until Friday.