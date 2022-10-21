Saints vs. Cardinals Score: Live Updates, Game Stats, Highlights, Analysis for ‘Thursday Night Football’

An exciting, competitive and attacking game of “Thursday Night Football”?! After weeks of slow Thursday matchups, who knew that was even possible this season.

Through two quarters, the Arizona Cardinals lead the New Orleans Saints 28-14.

Saints quarterback Andy Dalton has had a promising start, but goes into the half with three interceptions — two returned for touchdowns.

The Saints offense got off to a strong start with a 54-yard touchdown pass from Dalton to Rashid Shaheed less than three minutes in, and the Cardinals scored a 50-yard field goal on their first drive to make it 7-3.

The Saints were rallying with a 15-play drive over nine minutes and looked like they were going to score another touchdown, but Dalton threw a pick in the end zone. This will be the beginning of halftime selections for quarterbacks.

New Orleans’ offense showed a lot of different looks tonight and Taysom Hill, a sometimes tight end and sometimes quarterback, was a key part of that. Dalton connected with Hill to extend the Saints’ lead and the extra point made it a 14-6 game.

As the Saints began to build momentum, the Cardinals made a statement with back-to-back touchdowns, one on offense and one on defense.

Keaontay Ingram ran it in from 2 yards out and the two-point conversion tied the game at 14. Then the Cardinals defense followed with a 38-yard pick 6 to give Arizona its first lead of the night.

It was deja vu all over again for Dalton, who threw another Pick 6 to extend the Cardinals lead. After missing the extra point following the last touchdown, the Cardinals decided to go for two. Their effort was successful making it 28-14 Cardinals.

The Cardinals go into halftime with 22 unanswered points.