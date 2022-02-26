Russian invasion: Battle moves into Kyiv as Ukrainians fight to keep control of their capital

“Active fighting is taking place on the streets of our city. Please stay calm and be as careful as possible!” the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said on its Facebook page Saturday.

The ministry called on residents to “hide indoors” and take cover to prevent injury from bullet fragments. It advised those in the city to “go immediately” to the nearest shelter if they heard air sirens.

Ukrainians have been preparing to defend their capital in recent days, with officials arming reservists and Ukrainian TV broadcasting instructions for making Molotov cocktails.

As Russian forces advanced toward Kyiv from both the north and the east, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky struck a defiant tone vowing to defend his country while standing on a Kyiv street with other leaders of his administration.