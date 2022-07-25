Russia-Ukraine War Latest Updates – The Washington Post

The War in Ukraine: What You Need to Know

Latest: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Condemned Missile attack on Odessa port This happened within a day of signing An agreement with Russia to export restricted grain supplies. Ukraine’s military said four Russian Kalibr missiles were fired at the port.

Fighting: Analysts have identified Russia’s latest operational pause as an attempt to regroup troops ahead of a redoubt in Ukraine’s south and east in recent weeks. Russia appears to be resuming its ground offensiveDefense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Saturday told troops to intensify attacks in “all operational sectors” of Ukraine.

Weapons: Ukraine uses similar weapons Javelin anti-tank missiles And Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. used by Russia array of weapons Against Ukraine, some of them have attracted the attention and concern of analysts.

