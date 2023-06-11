Russia says Leopard tanks in Ukraine hit US Bradley fighting vehicles

[1/3] A still image taken from a video of the destruction of armored vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces during the Russia-Ukraine conflict at an unidentified location in the southern Donetsk region of Ukraine, is an image taken from the published manual footage. June 10, 2023… Read more

MOSCOW, June 11 (Reuters) – Russia said on Sunday it had destroyed 7 German-made Panther tanks and 5 American Bradley vehicles in more than 48 hours while repelling attacks in Ukraine. Tax.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted on Saturday that his military had engaged in “counter-offensive and defensive operations”, a day after President Vladimir Putin said Russia had repelled the first attacks of the attack.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it repelled a dozen Ukrainian offensives over the past day in three main directions and destroyed a column of armored vehicles of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade in the Zaporozhye region.

“Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continued unsuccessful attempts of offensive operations in the directions of Donetsk, South Donetsk and Zaporizhia,” it said.

Reuters could not immediately verify battlefield reports from either side, but was able to verify the location of an undated video showing Russian drones attacking Ukrainian unmanned tanks in the Zaporizhia region.

Russian military bloggers said Ukrainian forces broke through a section of Russian lines south of the town of Velyka Novosilka and briefly took several villages as Russian forces retreated to higher ground.

Vladimir Rogov, a Russian installation official in the Russian-controlled region of Zaporizhzhia, said Russian forces had retaken the village.

Ukraine has claimed gains near Pakmut, which fell to Russia last month.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has released several videos and images in recent days showing numerous attacks by Ka-52 attack helicopters and drones on Ukrainian manned armored vehicles and tanks.

Footage released by the ministry on Saturday showed drones attacking tanks in the Zaporizhzhia region, where Kiev’s forces have so far focused their counteroffensive.

Reuters was able to verify the video’s location, two miles south of the village of Mala Dokmachka in Zaporizhia, with vegetation lines, crop squares and buildings matching satellite images of the area.

