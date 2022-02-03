Russia condemns US troops’ deployment to Eastern Europe: direct announcements

Video தமிழாக்கம் Again தமிழாக்கம் US to send troops to Poland and Romania The Pentagon has said 3,000 additional US troops will assist in the defense of NATO allies in Eastern Europe, with Russia’s concentration on the border with Ukraine threatening the stability of the region. The United States will soon move additional troops to Romania, Poland and Germany. I want to be very clear about one thing. These are not permanent moves. They are moves designed to respond to the current security environment. Moreover, these forces are not going to fight in Ukraine. They are going to ensure the strong security of our NATO allies. First, the 1,000 soldiers currently in Germany will return to Romania in the coming days. It is a Striker Regiment, a mounted cavalry unit designed to deploy in short order and move quickly once. They will augment the approximately 900 US troops currently stationed in Romania. Second, we are moving an additional force of about 2,000 troops from the United States to Europe in the next few days. The 82nd Air Division maintains the components of the infantry battalion and key aides to Poland, and the 18th Airborne Corps transfers a joint task force-efficient headquarters to Germany. Thirdly, finally, these forces are all alone, in addition to the 8,500 personnel in the United States at the peak alert post I announced last week. Those 8,500 are not currently recruited, but the city is ready if called upon by NATO to respond or for other contingencies as required by the Secretary-General or under President Biden’s guidance. The Pentagon has said 3,000 additional US troops will assist in the defense of NATO allies in Eastern Europe, with Russia’s concentration on the border with Ukraine threatening the stability of the region. debt debt… Leticia Wankon for The New York Times

Executive officials said Wednesday that President Biden had approved the deployment of about 3,000 additional U.S. troops to Eastern Europe.

Pentagon spokesman John F. Kennedy said troops, including 1,000 already in Germany, would move to Poland and Romania. Kirby said. Russian President Vladimir V Although the United States has no plans to send troops into Ukraine under threat of Putin’s invasion, Their aim will be to assure NATO allies that Biden will protect US NATO allies from any Russian aggression.

“It is important that we send a strong signal to Mr Putin and the world that NATO is important,” he said. Kirby told a news conference. “We make it clear that we are ready to defend our NATO allies.”

At the moment, Russia is threatening Ukraine, not Romania or Poland. But Mr. Putin has expressed his displeasure with both NATO and the redesign of the map of post-Cold War Europe, which has included the former Soviet republics and satellite nations in the West’s leading military alliance. On his doorstep.

Mr. The tense situation is leading the United States, its NATO allies and Russia to unidentified territory, senior defense officials said.

Authorities say the number of Russian troops stationed on Ukraine’s border has reached 100,000 in the north, and for the first time publicly confirmed what intelligence analysts have been describing for weeks.

Nearly 2,000 troops – most of them from the 82nd airstrip in Fort Brock, NC – will leave for Poland. Kirby said. Although many of those troops were paratroopers, he said he did not expect airstrikes to be deployed in Poland “in tactical action.” Kirby said. Exacerbates Russia’s anger.

Troops moving to Romania, complementing French troops stationed there, Mr. Kirby said.

The Biden administration has not ruled out sending more troops to Europe, and another 8,500 U.S. troops could be sent to NATO’s rapid response force “on high alert”.

Mr. When asked why Biden decided to move troops unilaterally, White House spokesman Jen Socki said the move had been under discussion with NATO partners for “some time” and that in recent days Mr. Forces.

“There is no doubt that Russia and President Putin have continued to expand,” Ms Psaki said. “So this is not a moment. We see events over time.”

Mr Kirby said there would be no change in the situation of the small number of US troops in Ukraine. There are more than 150 U.S. military advisers in Ukraine, trainers who have worked for many years far from the front line near Lviv in the west of the country. The current team includes Special Operations Forces, mostly Army Green Berets and National Guard trainers from the Florida 53rd Infantry Regiment Combat Team.

“This is a big, vague signal,” said Jim Downsent, a former Pentagon official for Europe and NATO policy. “It is also noteworthy that they go to the Black Sea. Finally, the Black Sea region is recognized as a great theater. It is not only the Baltic countries.

Jolan Kanno-Youngs contributed to the reporting.