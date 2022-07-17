Rory McIlroy had a big day at the British Open. Victor Hovland follows.

ST ANDREWS, Scotland — Standing on one of the Old Course’s 112 bunkers on Saturday, Rory McIlroy was going to be exactly where he wanted to be: on the British Open leaderboard.

His driver on the 10th hole landed in trouble but not in deep trouble, coming to rest amid a sand trap protecting the front of the green.

McIlroy left room to swing free, and his second shot flew over the lip of the bunker, bounced three times, and then rolled a few more feet into the cup for eagle.