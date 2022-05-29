Rolando Romero’s Kervonda Davis’s TKO captures social media

Kervonda “Tank” Davis and Rolando “Rowley” Romero entered the ring between the two of them on Saturday at the Barclays Center in New York with unbeaten records and dozens of knockouts.

Davis, ESPN’s third-ranked men’s lightweight, sought to defend his WBA “regular” title, with Romero fighting for the world title for the first time in his career.

Before the match, Rowley was not ashamed to reveal how he felt about the tank. Davis said it would be the last fight of his multi-year deal with Mayweather Promotions.

“Floyd did a great job with him,” Romero told ESPN. “Without Floyd, Kervonda Davis is nothing. He may still have his talent, you know all this, but in terms of marketing, he has zero personality.



1 is related

He did nothing to help the boxing game, “he continued.

The The tension between them was evident During their pre-fight news conference.

When they finally met in the ring on Saturday they traded feet for six rounds in the affair back and forth.

In the end, Davis won by a technical knockout.

New Orleans Saints Defense Tyrant MatthewBrooklyn Nets Superstar Kevin Durand And others were tuned in and shared their thoughts on the fight.

Tank A Bad Boy! – Tyrone Mathieu (athiMathieu_Era) May 29, 2022

I talk on TV like Cut Man. It can get in the tank – Kevin Durant (KDTrey5) May 29, 2022

You all know what the end result will be .. Stop playing with that man! ErvGervontaa ⁇ – Trey Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 29, 2022

Like a heavy hitter ErvGervontaa !!! Sheesh – Odel Beckham Jr. (obj) May 29, 2022

The tank came out well as the fight continued … the real champion – Keenan Allen (Keenan13Allen) May 29, 2022

Night – Micahh Parsons (@ MicahhParsons11) May 29, 2022

Loose legs Loose legs – Jamorant (JaMorant) May 29, 2022

Abandoned Dude: Rocket :: Rocket :: Rocket: ErvGervontaa Stop playing the truth: open_mouth :: dash :: open_mouth :: dash: – Lamar Jackson (Lj_era8) May 29, 2022