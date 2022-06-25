Roe v Wade: Amid anger and pain over Supreme Court abortion ruling, more protests are expected this weekend

Following the news of the verdict on Friday morning, abortion-rights lawyers and protesters gathered outside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC.

One man – standing among the boards including “Row is dead” and “I am the post-Row” – sprinkled champagne in the air over the others who were in celebration.

Julia Caluda is one of the many abortion-rights advocates out there.

Receiving the news on her 24th birthday, Kaluta told CNN, “It’s like watching a train coming towards you.” “Finally you will be attacked. It hurts more than you thought.”

Some anti-abortion activists were on hand, but they had a low profile and did not see the CNN group walking with the protesters. According to the New York Police Department (NYPD), at least 20 people have been “detained while crimes are pending” in the city since protesters marched against the decision.

A NYPD spokesman told CNN Saturday morning that authorities had arrested the individuals “near Bryant Park, 42nd Street and 6th Avenue.”

No further details were released on those arrested.

Mia Katserian, who lives in New York, said she felt guilty when she learned that abortion was legal in her home state and that those living in other states would be subject to anti-abortion laws.

“I want to see support for women in other states increase – the number of (protesters) is sending a message,” said Katserian, 32, daughter of a Filipino mother and Armenian father. He added that it was “impossible” to sit at home and rage on social media, “knowing that women of color are going to carry the burden of this decision.”

Black women accounted for the largest percentage of abortions among women seeking this procedure in the United States in 2019, accounting for 38.4% of all abortions. According to the data collected By the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They also had a higher abortion rate, 23.8 abortions per 1,000 women, the data show. Hispanic women accounted for 21% of all abortions in 2019, the data indicates.

As of Saturday, 13 states have provision laws prohibiting abortion in light of the ruling. Those states are Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Tennessee, Utah and Wyoming.

In some cases, the laws will come into force immediately, while in other states they will come into force after a certain period of time or through the certification of state authorities.

Dozens of abortion providers have canceled appointments

Already, abortion providers in Arizona and Arkansas have begun discontinuing abortion services.

Family planning associates, Planned Parenthood Arizona and Ducson Choices in Arizona have suspended abortion services, while records on their websites show that the legal implications of the ruling are being assessed.

Dr. who runs the Desert Star family planning in Phoenix. Dyshan Taylor said his hospital had canceled about 20 abortion appointments initially scheduled for Friday to next week.

“We are committed to keeping our doors open if we can, and I hope the pendulum will return to providing safe abortion treatment.”

On Friday, the Arizona State Senate Republican Caucasus issued a memorandum urging the state to immediately implement pre-RO law, which prohibits most abortions unless a procedure is necessary to save a mother’s life.

In Arkansas, Little Rock canceled scheduled parenthood 60 to 100 meetings.

“Patients were in their car and they were on their way. They asked us, ‘Would that be okay, wouldn’t it?’ ‘We told them,’ No, we have to follow the law, ” Cathy told CNN.

“Most patients were in despair or panic,” he added.

Cathy said patients had been provided with contact information for a planned parenthood office in Overland Park, Kansas, and that his office had “made arrangements to relocate some people there.”

It is about a 7 hour drive from Little Rock Overland Park. But for patients in southern Arkansas, travel time is close to 10 hours, Cathy said.

“We also saw people coming to see us from Louisiana and Texas. Some called from Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma. They were going to be affected, too,” he added.

Leaders respond quickly to defend abortion rights

In some states, local leaders have taken steps to protect and expand abortion rights, especially in light of the potential for patients to come from states that prohibit legal abortions.

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday signed into law a law that would protect anyone who performs, aids or receives abortions in the state against possible civil action. It also protects non-California citizens for reproductive health care in the state.

In Mississippi – the abortion ban is expected to take effect 10 days after its attorney general certifies the Supreme Court ruling – the owner of the state’s last abortion clinic insisted on being open at the time to provide services.

Diane Derris, who runs the Jackson Women’s Health Organization in Jackson, Mississippi, said she had not given up and that her doors were still open.

“I can tell you that any patient who contacts us will see them. We will make sure to see them within those 10 days,” Derzis told a news conference Friday. “A woman does not have to leave the state to receive medical care.”

Teresis said his team plans to open a new clinic in Las Cruz, New Mexico, where they will continue to provide services.