Robert Eggers on ‘The Northman’: Directing Is an ‘Insane’ Job

Were you surprised by the audience that found your first two films?

I felt that “The Witch” [2016] would get some distribution and hopefully get enough good reviews that maybe someone would let me make another movie. I didn’t expect a boring pilgrim horror movie to be successful, that’s for sure.

You find your movie boring?

I hate “The Witch,” but that’s another story. But in theory, no, I don’t find a movie like that boring. In fact, I watch movies that are much, much more boring than my two films with great pleasure.

But it does sound like you have the self-awareness to be able to say, “This is how my work might be perceived by a mainstream audience.”

“The Witch” got a lot of [expletive] for false marketing of a horror movie. I mean, I think it’s a horror movie, but I can understand how people looking for a certain formula weren’t satisfied. But with “The Northman,” it’s challenging because I’m trying to do both.

So how do you thread that needle? Where do your sensibilities intersect with the mainstream?

You want something to be familiar enough that people can get it, but different enough that it’s something new, and I think that’s what everyone was after with this film. And what was great for me is that the source materials are really readable and approachable texts. I know that kids aren’t flocking to Barnes & Noble to get their copies of the Icelandic sagas, but a lot of medieval literature is pretty weird and mystical and out there, and this stuff isn’t.

Still, it’s increasingly rare for a filmmaker with your background to graduate to such a big-budget film unless they’re taking on some pre-existing franchise.