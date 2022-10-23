Rishi Sunak announced a formal bid to become Prime Minister of England

Leave a comment on this story Comment

LONDON — Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak has announced his bid to replace Liz Truss as the next leader of the Conservative Party, putting her on the path to the final round of candidates in the race for prime minister. “I want to fix our economy, unite our party and deliver for our country,” he said Sunday Tweet.

Sunak, 42, is vying for the role for the second time in four months. In the summer, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer succeeded Boris Johnson in the final round, before losing to Truss in a vote for party members.

Cunak, a relative unknown before Johnson’s promotion to finance minister in 2020, has developed a reputation for focusing on financial details and taking a hands-on approach to managing the country’s finances. Corona virus infection. He and Johnson became a contrasting double act at the top of British government: while the prime minister appealed to the public with his unique humor, Sunak played the prudent accountant in the room.

Sunday’s announcement makes Sunak the first — and so far the only — formally declared candidate to have collected 100 nominations from fellow legislators by 2 p.m. Monday to appear on the party’s ballot, according to public accounts. If more than one candidate crosses the threshold, MPs will choose two to be voted on online by party members. Results are expected on October 28.

As of Sunday, Sunak’s strongest rival was Johnson, whose resignation in July started Britain’s current political turmoil. A Tweet There is his formal correspondence Resignation As Johnson’s finance minister, prompting others to quit and ultimately forcing Johnson to resign, Sunak said the public deserved a government run “properly, efficiently and seriously”. See also Kellogg to split into three independent companies

on Saturday, News in the British media The two – who once worked side-by-side – have been holding late-night talks, fueling speculation that the two may put aside their rivalry and form a joint ticket.

If eventually elected, Sunak would be the country’s first prime minister South Asian descent. Born in Southampton, England, to parents of Indian origin who immigrated from East Africa.

Several Conservative lawmakers and former Johnson allies, including former Cabinet members Sajid Javid And Gavin Williamsonhave declared their support for Sunak.

In a significant coup for the Sunak camp, Suella Braverman – a rising star within the party’s right wing who resigned as home secretary last week after Truss resigned – also threw her weight behind the former finance minister. grave crises” in which the country currently finds itself.

“I need a leader who puts our house in order and uses a steady, careful hand on the tiller. That person, for me, is Rishi Sunak,” he wrote. telegram Newspaper Sunday.

In a significant blow to Johnson’s chances, David Frost – who was responsible for negotiating the Brexit deal and was later given a seat in the House of Lords by Johnson – announced on Saturday that it was time to “go” from the former prime minister. .

Boris Johnson will always be a hero for delivering Brexit. But we must move forward. The risk of repeating last year’s chaos & confusion is not right. The Tory Party needs to get behind a capable leader who can deliver a Conservative programme. It is @Rishi Sunak. 1/2 — David Frost (@DavidGHFrost) October 22, 2022

Many of Sunak’s supporters seek to portray him as a stabilizing candidate who can end the chaos of recent months. Sunak loyalists also pointed out that during the leadership race against Truce this summer, his candidacy received more support from his parliamentary colleagues. See also LIVE: Boris Johnson fights for survival; 2 UK Cabinet Ministers Resign

However, critics in the Conservative Party worry that he is out of touch with the electorate and out of touch. He accused her of being unfaithful For Johnson – a major source of contention for many of the grassroots members of the party where Johnson is popular.

Educated at one of Britain’s most prestigious Private schools — like Johnson — Sunak holds degrees from Oxford University and Stanford University and worked at Goldman Sachs. One of the wealthiest British politicians, he was married to Indian tech heiress Akshata Murthy, whose tax position gave Sunak some political reasons. Discomfort During his presidential campaign in the summer.

And a video clip 2007 BBC documentarySunak says he has no “working-class friends” in this, recycling online as some Britons are angered by the line-up of high-profile conservative rivals.

Nevertheless, Sunak remains popular among conservative politicians, although he is less popular among the party’s national members, with 57.4 percent in favor of Druss in September to Sunak’s 42.6 percent.

To his supporters, Sunak is a steady hand on the economic tiller, as he correctly predicted the market crisis caused by Truss’s policies when he cut taxes and sent the British pound plunging. He called Truss’ proposed economic reforms “Fairy Tale” Economy An assessment that could lend credence to his image of fiscal responsibility before he took office.