Recent News on Tom Brady’s Retirement: Live Announcements

Brady and Peyton Manning talk to each other following the 2016 AFC Championship game in Denver.

The 30 NFL owners, not named New England Patriots or Tampa Bay Buccaneers, have been forced to deal with Tom Brady for 22 seasons. So when Brady announced his retirement on Tuesday, those teams and their fans expressed their admiration, which was often accompanied by hints of teasing joy.

The Indianapolis Golds, during Brady’s rivalry with Payton Manning, were involved in several battles against the Patriots at the AFC, releasing a memoir from the cartoon “SpongeBob SquarePants”. ! I’m losing you.

The Jets, rivals of the patriotic faction that often finished poorly in the AFC East, posted on Twitter: “It’s good to be true.” After Brady’s agent and father denied ESPN’s report last weekend, it was reported that Quarterback had made up his mind to retire.

The recent winners also looked fun. The Buccaneers lost 30-27 to the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs, and Brady again overcame a double-digit deficit to level the game in the fourth quarter. The 55-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans on cornerback John Ramsay turned out to be the last score of Brady’s life, something Ramsey will never forget.

More serious tributes abounded. Unable to escape Brady, Manning, who later played against him when he joined the Denver Broncos, congratulated him. Brady faced Manning 17 times and won 11 of those games.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to compete on the field against him,” Manning said Said in a statement. “And I really appreciate his friendship off the field.”

Russell Wilson, Seahawks quarterback, and one more post Greetings message To Brady on Twitter.

One of the most memorable seasonal moments of recent years Brady’s Patriots beat Wilson’s Seahawks in the Super Bowl It closed the 2014 season. Malcolm Butler intercepted a pass from Wilson on the goal line in the final game of the game, sealing the victory for the Patriots and giving Brady his fourth Super Bowl victory.

Eli Manning, who won two Super Bowls against the Giants’ quarterback, Brady and the Patriots, softly mentioned their history at the end of an honest congratulatory video posted on Twitter.

“Appreciate your generosity in sharing with me some of those Super Bowls,” Eli Manning said. “All the best, buddy.”