Ravens vs. Bengals score: live updates, game stats, highlights, analysis on ‘Sunday Night Football’

At halftime of the Week 5 edition of “Sunday Night Football,” the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals are tied 10-10.

Things got off to a bit of a slow start, with four of the game’s first five possessions resulting in punts. In the second quarter, Lamar Jackson found Mark Andrews for an 11-yard touchdown pass at the tail end of a seven-play, 50-yard drive to give the Ravens a 10-point lead. Baltimore had a chance to stretch things further late in the quarter, but Jackson’s pass intended for DeMarcus Robinson was lofted and intercepted by Von Bell. That’s when the Bengalis came alive.

Joe Burrow led a seven-play, 83-yard touchdown drive with a Hayden Hurst touchdown grab. (Hurst, remember, was originally selected by the Ravens in the same draft in which they selected both Jackson and Andrews.) The Bengals then quickly chased the Ravens on subsequent possessions, and Burrow quickly moved the Bengals down the field. Despite Dee Higgins and Jonah Williams both out of the lineup due to injury, the goals were limited.

Which of these AFC North rivals will ultimately win? We will find out soon. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we keep you updated with stats, scores and highlights.