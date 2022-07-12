Prime Day Laptop Deals: Save Big on Gaming Laptops, MacBooks, and More

The products discussed here are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase anything featured on our site, you may receive a share of GameSpot’s revenue.



Amazon Prime Day 2022 The deals are here, so now is a great time to consider a laptop upgrade. A wide range of notebooks are offered to cater to a variety of tastes. Most of the best deals can be found right now on Amazon and Best Buy. From high-end gaming machines to small productivity devices designed as portable offices, we’ve rounded up the best Prime Day laptop deals below.

We’ll keep adding to this list as more Prime Day laptop deals become available. It’s worth noting that some of the best deals do sell out, so if you find something you’re interested in, don’t wait too long to buy. Our list mostly focuses on gaming laptops, as we have stellar deals on gaming machines from Asus, Lenovo, Dell, Gigabyte, Acer, HP, and more popular manufacturers. But you can also save on budget-minded PCs that are great for work or the upcoming school year. You can get a MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro chip for $200 off.

Laptops aren’t the only ones seeing big discounts for Prime Day. You can save big Gaming monitors, Soundbars and speakersAnd Gaming keyboards/mice. If you’re looking for sports deals, check out our roundup Best Prime Day Game Deals As well as our lists focus Nintendo Switch, PS5And Xbox Series X deals.