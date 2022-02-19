Pittsburgh Steelers hire Brian Flores, who is suing the NFL for racial discrimination, as assistant coach

The Steelers announced Saturday that Flores was named the team’s senior defensive assistant / linebackers coach on the staff of head coach Mike Tomlin

“I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL,” Tomlin said. “Brian’s resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to adding him to his expertise to help our team.”

Flores’ attorneys, Douglas Wigdor and John Elefterakis, in a statement said: “We congratulate Coach Flores on his new position with the Steelers and thank Coach Tomlin and the organization for giving him this great opportunity. While Coach Flores is now focused on his new position, he will continue with his race discrimination class action so that real change can be made in the NFL. “