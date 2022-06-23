Pilot shortage pushes American Airlines out of service in 4 cities: CNBC

American Airlines Group Inc. AAL It plans to suspend service to four U.S. cities from September. Cities will completely lose planned commercial flights. CNBC reported.

: United States faces severe pilot shortage, search for solution: CNBC Cities include Toledo, Ohio; Islip, NY; Ithaca, NY and Dubuque, Iowa will lose American Airlines service on September 7 after Labor Day.

“We will contact customers planning to travel after this date in advance to make alternative arrangements,” the statement said, citing American Airlines.

American Airlines said flights would continue to operate at other airports 45 to 120 miles away.

Price action Shares of AAL traded up 0.92% at $ 13.22 during the pre-market session on Thursday.

Shares of AAL traded up 0.92% at $ 13.22 during the pre-market session on Thursday. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

