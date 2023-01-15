Top News

PHOTOS: Red Carpet Fashion at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards

January 16, 2023
Humphrey Mcgee

Feature · Fashion

Check out the best looks from LA’s Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, where stars gather for the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards.

After the 2022 ceremony was delayed by more than two months, the Critics’ Choice Awards are returning to its regular January time. Covid-19 cases. With style icons like Zendaya and Janelle Monáe among this year’s nominees — for their roles in “Euphoria” and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” respectively — all eyes are on the red carpet as the stars arrive at LA’s Fairmont Century Plaza. Hotel.
Last week Golden Globes, the first major awards of 2023, gave Hollywood’s critics an indication of which movies and TV shows might impress, with “Abbott Elementary” and “The Banshees of Inishreen” both taking big hits. It also suggested that celebrity dressing this year could be all about black lace, ruffles and bold cutouts.

Check out some of the best looks so far below. This story will be updated throughout the evening.

Lily James debt: Monica Shipper/WireImage/Getty Images

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams debt: Monica Shipper/WireImage/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson debt: Fraser Harrison/Getty Images

Brit Lower

 debt: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Harry Shum Jr

Harry Shum Jr debt: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph debt: Monica Shipper/WireImage/Getty Images

Abby Elliott

Abby Elliott debt: Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images

Billy Eichner

Billy Eichner debt: Fraser Harrison/Getty Images

Calum is worthy

debt: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ludwig Gorenson

Ludwig Gorenson debt: Monica Shipper/WireImage/Getty Images

Help Embedu

Help Embedu debt: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Anna Savai

Anna Savai debt: Fraser Harrison/Getty Images

Reese Feldman

Reese Feldman debt: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kelsey Asbill

Kelsey Asbill debt: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Top image: Elle Fanning (Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images)

