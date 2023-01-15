PHOTOS: Red Carpet Fashion at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards

Check out the best looks from LA’s Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, where stars gather for the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards.

Best Red Carpet Fashion at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards

After the 2022 ceremony was delayed by more than two months, the Critics’ Choice Awards are returning to its regular January time. Covid-19 cases. With style icons like Zendaya and Janelle Monáe among this year’s nominees — for their roles in “Euphoria” and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” respectively — all eyes are on the red carpet as the stars arrive at LA’s Fairmont Century Plaza. Hotel.

Last week Golden Globes , the first major awards of 2023, gave Hollywood’s critics an indication of which movies and TV shows might impress, with “Abbott Elementary” and “The Banshees of Inishreen” both taking big hits. It also suggested that celebrity dressing this year could be all about black lace, ruffles and bold cutouts.

Check out some of the best looks so far below. This story will be updated throughout the evening.

