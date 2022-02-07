Peter Thiel to Exit Meta’s Board to Support Trump-Aligned Candidates

Peter Thiel, one of the longest-serving board members of Meta, the parent of Facebook, plans to step down, the company said on Monday.

Mr. Thiel, 54, wants to focus on influencing November’s midterm elections, said a person with knowledge of Mr. Thiel’s thinking who declined to be identified. Mr. Thiel sees the midterms as crucial to changing the direction of the country, this person said, and he is backing candidates who support the agenda of former president Donald J. Trump.

Over the last year, Mr. Thiel, who has a net worth estimated at $ 2.6 billion by Forbes, has become one of the Republican’s Party’s largest donors. He gave $ 10 million each last year to the campaigns of two protégs, Blake Masters, who is running for a Senate seat in Arizona, and JD Vance, who is running for Senate in Ohio.

Mr. Thiel has been on Meta’s board since 2005, when Facebook was a tiny start-up and he was one of its first institutional investors. But scrutiny of Mr. Thiel’s position on the board has steadily increased as the company has become embroiled in political controversies, including barring Mr. Trump from the platform, and as the venture capitalist has become more politically active.