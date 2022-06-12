Persona 3, Persona 4 & Persona 5 comes to Xbox, Game Boss

Picture : Atlas

Three classic atlas games, Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, And Personality5 Royal, Finally coming to the Xbox. The news was announced earlier today during Microsoft’s big Xbox and Bethesda showcase.

All three games will be available in Game Pass, and they will be available on PC as well.

First, Personality5 Released on October 21st for the Xbox. The other two games will come later, but those release dates were not announced during today’s event.

The Personality Teen-centered games in Japan are incredibly popular and beloved JRPGs, they have to balance everyday things like school, relationships and work with ghosts and explore twisted, supernatural worlds and dungeons. You know, the usual thing we all do as teenagers.

Personality3 Not released on newer, more modern consoles, its last port is on the PSP. For fans who want an easy and pleasant way to play the classic JRPG, first released in 2006, getting the Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and PC at some point in the future is a big deal.

According to the Atlas press release, Personality3 Also featured “enhanced graphics” and Personality3 And 4 Available for play with French, Italian, German and Spanish text, first for these specific entries Long-term JRPG ownershipSays Atlas.

Even before the show, rumors of a collection began to spread Personality Game Boss and games heading towards the Xbox. It turns out that those rumors are accurate.

According to an Xbox tweetAll the games shown today will be released in the next 12 months so … from tomorrow until June 11, 2023 I think occasionally!