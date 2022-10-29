Penn State vs. Ohio State, Georgia vs. Florida, Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State, and more

As we get deeper into the season, a lot of conference title races heat up, especially in the Big 12 and Pac-12. In the first College Football Playoff rankings for next week, there are plenty of games with potential upsets in Week 9 that could have a big impact on the CFP selection committee’s top 25.

(Note: All times ET, odds from BetMGM)

Time: Noon | TV: Fox | Line: OSU -15.5 | Total: 61

It is Ohio State and Michigan seem to be on a collision course once again in the Big Ten East, but Penn State hopes to shake things up. PSU (6-1 overall, 3-1 Big Ten) has played OSU very competitively, but hasn’t won a game in the series since reaching the Big Ten title in 2016. In the five meetings since then, OSU has one win. An average margin of seven points. Heisman Trophy favorite, quarterback C.J. The game will be an even tougher test for the 7-0 Buckeyes, who have outscored nearly every opponent with a high-powered offense led by Stroud.

Time: 3:30 pm | TV: CBS | Line: UGA -22.5 | Total: 56.5

No. dated 5th November. 3 With a big visit from Tennessee coming up, Georgia must first take care of business against an inconsistent Florida team. One of the best rivalries in the SEC. Like Georgia, Florida is out of the bag. The Gators (4-3, 1-3 SEC) are in their first season under head coach Billy Napier and have had their ups and downs to get to this point. Will QB Anthony Richardson and the Gators regroup and put the top-ranked Bulldogs in Jacksonville on the lookout for an upset?

Time: 3:30 pm | TV: Fox | Line: KSU -1.5 | Total: 56.5

Oklahoma State and Kansas State each have one loss in Big 12 play, making this a big game in the battle for a spot in the conference title game. Injuries will play a major role as Kansas State begins KP Adrian Martinez and backup Will Howard The duo took the field last week, along with several key K-State defenders and several Oklahoma State offensive linemen. Who can duke it out in this crucial match?

Time: 3:30 pm | TV: ESPN | Line: UCF -1 | Total: 56

Cincinnati is undefeated in conference play with UCF (2-1) within striking distance, making Saturday’s showdown one of the biggest in the league title race. Cincinnati is 6-1, but has not played anywhere near the same level it did last year in the College Football Playoff. UCF, meanwhile, is coming off an ugly 34-13 loss to East Carolina. Can UCF bounce back?

Time: 7 pm | TV: ESPN | Line: UT -12.5 | Total: 62.5

Tennessee’s emergence was one of the biggest stories of the season. The Vols are 7-0 Amazing wins against Alabama And LSU already has that on their resume. They will face two more ranked teams in the coming weeks, including this week’s matchup against a formidable Kentucky team. Kentucky quarterback Will Lewis is back from injury, and the offense is much better as a result. But can UK do enough to keep up with Tennessee, which ranks No. 1 in the nation in total offense?