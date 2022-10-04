October 3, 2022 Russia-Ukraine news

Elon Musk faced backlash Monday from Ukrainian officials, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. His unsolicited advice About how to bring “peace” amid Russia’s continued invasion.

In a Twitter poll, Musk suggested a path to “Ukraine-Russia peace” that would include re-holding elections “under UN supervision” in regions of the country recently illegally annexed by Russia. ExpropriatingCovering nearly a fifth of Ukraine, it followed polls widely dismissed as “shams” by most of the world.

The billionaire Tesla CEO suggested Crimea, a region annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, “formally becomes part of Russia.” He added in bullet points: “Water supply to Crimea guaranteed” and “Ukraine remains neutral.”

Ukraine and much of the world reject any implication of Russian sovereignty over the territories it occupies, and Ukraine has promised to return its land.

Most respondents on Twitter voted “no” in response to Musk’s poll. In a follow-up tweet, Musk blamed the results on a “bot attack.”

Musk and one of his companies, SpaceX, got involved early in the war in Ukraine, after SpaceX sent Starlink Internet terminals to the war-torn country that could be operated from anywhere with power and a clear view of the sky.

But his latest comments have not gone down well with Ukrainian officials, after a month-long war has wreaked untold havoc in the region.

“F— off is my diplomatic response to you,” wrote Andrij Melnyk, Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany, in response to Musk’s Twitter series.

