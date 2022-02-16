Nintendo Is Ending Support For The 3DS & Wii U eShop

Nintendo has announced the discontinuation of the 3DS eShop and the Wii U eShop as of “late March” 2023.

While you’ll still be able to redownload games and DLC, receive software updates and play online beyond this date, the ability to purchase games will “no longer be possible” and new content will no longer be released on these digital storefronts.

Credit cards can no longer be used to add funds as of 23rd May 2022 and Nintendo eShop card funds can no longer be added to eShop accounts as of 29th August 2022. However, download codes can still be redeemed until late March 2023.

Here’s the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo’s official support page:

Wii U & Nintendo 3DS eShop Discontinuation

Apps to: New Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS XL, New Nintendo 2DS XL, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo 3DS XL, Nintendo 2DS, Wii U Deluxe, Wii U Basic

As of late March 2023, it will no longer be possible to make purchases in Nintendo eShop for the Wii U system and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems. It will also no longer be possible to download free content, including game demos. Furthermore, as this date draws closer, related services will cease to function:

As of May 23, 2022it will no longer be possible to use a credit card to add funds to an account in Nintendo eShop on Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

As of August 29, 2022, it will no longer be possible to use a Nintendo eShop Card to add funds to an account in Nintendo eShop on Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems. However, it will still be possible to redeem download codes until late March 2023.

Users who link their Nintendo Network ID wallet (used with Wii U and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems) with their Nintendo Account wallet (used with the Nintendo Switch family of systems) can use the shared balance to purchase content on any of these systems until late March 2023. After that, the balance can only be used to purchase content for the Nintendo Switch family of systems.

No changes are planned for Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch family of systems.

The changes to Nintendo eShop on Wii U and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems will simultaneously take effect in software on these platforms where it is possible to make purchases, such as StreetPass Mii Plaza, Theme Shop and Nintendo Badge Arcade.

Even after late March 2023and for the foreseeable future, it will still be possible to redownload games and DLC, receive software updates and enjoy online play on Wii U and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

To mark the end of the eShop on the 3DS and Wii U, Nintendo has launched a ‘My Memories’ website – where you can look back at your gaming history with each of these systems.

We thank you for supporting the Nintendo eShop on Wii U and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems. While we hope that you will continue to enjoy using these systems, we have taken this opportunity to prepare a website where you can look back on your time with them via various play statistics.

If you’re still a bit confused, you can read a comprehensive FAQ over on Nintendo’s official support page.

We thank you for supporting the Nintendo eShop on Wii U and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems. Additionally, you may also look back on your time with them via various play statistics: https://t.co/YCkkVFaQ7i – Nintendo of America (intendNintendoAmerica) February 16, 2022

Nintendo previously removed credit card support from the 3DS and Wii U eShop in Europe, Australia and New Zealand. And Japan ended credit card purchases on the 3DS and Wii U eShop last month.

How do you feel about the 3DS and Wii U digital stores winding down? Leave a comment down below.

