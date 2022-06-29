NBA rumors: Jalan Brunson is now expected to sign with Nix; BJ Tucker is likely to join the Sixers

With the NBA Finals and the 2022 NBA Draft now in the books, the next big item on the league calendar is free agency. Although this did not technically happen until 6pm ET on June 30th, it is clear that the teams are already wheeling and dealing. Check out some of the latest information here.

Branson is now expected to sign with Nix

John Brunson was one of the breakout stars of the playoffs because he helped Dallas Mavericks Reached the final of the Western Conference for the first time since 2011. In addition, when Luca Tonsic was sidelined early in the first round, he showed that he could be a complement.

As a result, he’s earning a hefty salary this summer, especially as Mavericks and the New York Knicks are bidding for his services. Shortly after Mavericks was removed, Brunson indicated he had returned to Dallas. But, now the wind has changed.

Mark Stein said Tuesday Branson will sign with Nix that there is a “growing resignation” in the Mavericks system. Later in the day, Nix confirmed the chances of getting Brunson When they traded Alec Burkes and Nerlens disease for Detroit pistons, And in the process even more cape space was destroyed. They are expected to offer Brunson a $ 110 million contract for four years. To Chris Haynes.

Tucker is likely to join the Sixers

It looks like PJ Tucker’s tour of the Eastern Conference rivals will continue next season. After winning the title with Milwaukee Bucks In 2021, it reached the finals of the Eastern Conference Miami heat In 2022, Tucker is expected to join Philadelphia 76ers.

While it is not surprising to see Tucker with another competitor, it is somewhat surprising to see that he is set to sign a $ 30 million long-term contract in three years. According to Keith Bombay. Although he can still defend at a high level, he is 40 years old at the final year of that contract, at a career-high of 41.5 per cent from 3-point land last season. If he can stay healthy, he will help the Sixers, but this is not guaranteed for a player in his late 30s who plays physically like Tucker.

Zubac monetizes

Ivica Zubac is one of the most underestimated great men in the league and often flies under the radar Los Angeles Clippers A team with many big names. The team, however, is well aware of his importance and moved quickly this summer to keep him for the long haul.

Zubac had only one more year on his contract, which was a team option. Instead of using it, the clippers signed a new contract worth $ 33 million over a three-year period. According to Adrian Wozniacki. Zubac averaged 10.3 points and 8.5 rebounds last season, both of which were career highs and took 62.6 percent off the field. He will play a bigger role next season as clippers hope to return to the title rivals rankings with healthy Kavi Leonard.