NBA playoffs 2022 – LeBron, Kevin Love and more react to Brooklyn Nets-Boston Celtics Game 1 thriller

April 18, 2022
Humphrey Mcgee
8:00 PM ET

We’ll take more of that, please. The 2022 NBA playoffs have been off to a strong start, and Game 1 of the first-round playoff series between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics was no exception. The 115-114 Boston win had plenty of excitement thanks in large part to the heroics of Jayson Tatum and Kyrie Irving.

Tatum (31 points) sealed the win for the Celtics when he caught a pass from Marcus Smart, spun around and dropped in a layup just before time expired. The win marks Tatum’s fourth straight 30-point game in the playoffs dating back to last postseason. The 24-year-old ties Larry Bird in 1987 for the longest such streak in Celtics history.

On the Nets side of the equation, Irving put on a show. He scored 39 points, including 18 in the fourth quarter. Kevin Durant added 23 points but shot just 9-of-24 as Boston’s defense applied pressure, making things challenging on the Brooklyn star.

The matchup – which was tied with less than two minutes left to play – had the league talking.

LeBron James, Draymond Green, Kevin Love and more NBA stars turned to Twitter fingers to react to Kyrie’s skills, Tatum’s buzzer-beater and the possibility of six more games just like this one:

