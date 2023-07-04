Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest is a 4th of July tradition and spectacle

In most of America, the Fourth of July conjures up thoughts of fireworks, family, and cooking. But hours before any of those things begin in earnest, many Americans turn their attention to a curious spectacle that has become another holiday tradition: Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Every year on Independence Day, thousands of spectators, braving the effects of heat and indescribable excitement, watch an elite group of competitive eaters eat as many hot dogs as humanly possible in 10 minutes at an intersection in Brooklyn’s Coney Island neighborhood. .

The definition of humanly possible has meaning for much of the meat-eating world; It has something else for most competitors. This is especially true for defending champions Joey Chestnut and Miki Tsudo, who return to defend their titles and expand the concept of what is humanly possible.

Mr. Chestnut holds the men’s world record for eating 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes in 2021, while Ms. Sudo holds the women’s world record of 48.5 hot dogs in 10 minutes. Both are favorites to win.