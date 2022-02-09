Nasdaq jumps 2%, Dow up 305 points in tech-led rally

US stocks turned in a strong rally to close higher across the board led by large cap technology names.

Ticker Security Last Change Change% I: DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35768.06 +305.28 + 0.86% SP500 S&P 500 4587.18 +65.64 + 1.45% I: COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14490.372942 +295.92 + 2.08%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tacked on over 300 points or 0.8%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose by 1.5% and 2%, respectively.

Large-cap tech, including Facebook, Microsoft and Nvidia, helped drive tech, as did Microsoft and Intel.

Ticker Security Last Change Change% FB META PLATFORMS INC. 232.00 +11.82 + 5.37% MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 311.21 +6.65 + 2.18% NVDA NVIDIA CORP. 267.05 +15.97 + 6.36% MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 311.21 +6.65 + 2.18% INTC INTEL CORP. 49.91 +1.10 + 2.25%

Peloton remained in focus after announcing 2,800 job cuts amid a restructuring that cost CEO John Foley his job. On Wednesday, Foley handed the reins over to Barry McCarthy as he moves to the role of executive chair. Shares rose 4% on the day.

PELOTON REMOVES CEO JOHN FOLEY, SLASHES SALES OUTLOOK, JOB CUTS PLANNED

Ticker Security Last Change Change% PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC. 38.77 +1.50 + 4.02%

In earnings, CVS in focus after COVID-19 vaccines and the return of customers to stores to pick up prescriptions helped profits jump 33% to nearly $ 1.3 billion in the final quarter of 2021.

Ticker Security Last Change Change% CVS CVS HEALTH CORP. 104.77 -6.03 -5.44%

But the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefit manager did not raise the 2022 forecast it laid out in December, and shares slid.

Ticker Security Last Change Change% CMG CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. 1,609.91 +147.76 + 10.11%

Chipotle shares rose after profits and sales were stronger than expected plus the Mexican food chain is planning to open more stores in smaller towns.

Lyft also reported a 70% jump in revenue but delivered a cautious outlook.

Ticker Security Last Change Change% LYFT LYFT INC. 44.00 +2.80 + 6.80%

Toyota’s profit slipped nearly 6% last quarter, the Japanese automaker said Wednesday, highlighting the headwinds automakers are facing in a computer chips crunch caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

TOYOTA MOTOR’S THIRD-QUARTER NET PROFIT FALLS 5.6% AS PARTS SHORTAGE HURTS SALES

Ticker Security Last Change Change% TM TOYOTA MOTOR CORP. 201.37 +1.05 + 0.52% HON HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. 196.62 +2.06 + 1.06%

Honda’s profit dropped 32% in the last quarter as rising material costs and a shortage of computer chips hurt the Japanese automaker.

After the bell, media giant Disney and Uber will report, as well as MGM Resorts and Mattel.

Ticker Security Last Change Change% DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 147.27 +4.72 + 3.31% UBER UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC. 40.16 +1.82 + 4.75% MGM MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 48.52 +1.32 + 2.80% MAT MATTEL INC. 22.75 +0.84 + 3.83%

Investors are also looking ahead to US inflation data out Thursday for signs of how quickly the Fed might pull back record-low interest rates and other stimulus to try to cool surging prices.

Bitcoin moved above the $ 44 level.

In energy markets, the benchmark US crude slipped to $ 89.66 per barrel.

FOX Business’ Ken Martin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.