NASA’s brilliant helicopter recovers wreckage from mysterious spacecraft from Mars

NASA’s brilliant helicopter has re-illuminated the bizarre but unbelievable images of the wreckage of the NASA Perspective rover that helped bring it to the Red Planet last year.

Reported by CBS News, Ingenuity, the first helicopter to fly to another planet, took the debris of perseverance and these 10 aerial color photographs. NASA believes The images “have the potential to help ensure safe landings for future spacecraft.”

NASA ingenious images of the debris of perseverance

The Perseverance Backshell and Supersonic Parachute in the photos helped the rover land and help it navigate safely into the Martian atmosphere. Although the landing was a huge success, these areas caused some of the damage expected when landing.

“The cameras were diligent to land the best-documented Mars landing in history, showing everything from Prosperity Inflation to Touch Down,” said JPL’s Ian Clark, a former Perseverance Systems engineer and now leading the Mars model return level. “But images of ingenuity offer a different opportunity. It would be amazing if our systems could strengthen the way we think they function or provide a database of engineering information that could be used for Mars model redesign. Otherwise, the images are even more exciting and inspiring.”

The parachute contained a secret message decoded last year, and it was discovered to contain the secret message “Dare to do brave things”, which was used by the diligence team.

Perseverance was launched on July 30, 2020, and it successfully landed on Mars on February 18, 2021. Its purpose is to look for signs of living conditions and to look for signs of past microbial life.

Blogroll Image Credit: NASA / JPL-Caltech

