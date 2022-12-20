Monday Night Football: Packers keep playoff hopes alive with 24-12 win over Rams

Good pictures

The Packers are still a long shot to make the postseason, but they’re not dead yet. They stayed alive with a 24-12 win over the Rams on Monday Night Football.

The Packers improved to 6-8, while the Rams fell to 4-10 and were eliminated from the postseason. Green Bay still needs a lot of help, but the Packers have accomplished the first of many things they need to do to make the postseason for the fourth straight year.

Green Bay outgained the Rams 345 to 156, ending the game with three kneed downs after reaching the Los Angeles 1-yard line.

Aaron Rodgers Went 22-of-30 for 229 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Romeo Dubs Five catches for 55 yards.

Aaron Jones Rushed for 90 yards on 17 carries, caught four passes for 36 yards and a touchdown. AJ Dillon Had 36 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries and caught three passes for 35 yards before leaving for a concussion evaluation in the second half.

The Packers had five sacks Baker Mayfieldincluding two by Preston SmithAnd Rasool Douglas There was an interception.

Mayfield completed 12 of 21 passes for 111 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Game Acres Rushed for 65 yards on 12 carries.